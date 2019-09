Stocks had a fine day, but on the commodities front it was pretty rough.



Gold and silver both sank again. Platinum, palladium, and natural gas had ugly days. And oil — which just a few days ago had everyone talking about $100/barrel sank through its closely watched 50-day moving average, sure to get the attention of the technical folk.

