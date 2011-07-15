Oil Daily Outlook July 14

Oil prices changed direction and bounced back over the weak US dollar that fell probably due to the news of Moody’s concerns over US debt and Bernanke’s speech; according to recent US EIA report US petroleum stocks rose by 4.314 million barrels to decline as the Euro keeps on free falling. Today, the US producer price index will be published along the US unemployment claims. EIA will publish its weekly review of the natural gas market.



Here’s a short analysis and outlook of the oil market for today, July 14th:

Oil prices – July 2011

On Wednesday, July 13th oil price (WTI) rose very moderately by 0.66% to $98.05/b; during July WTI inclined by 2.89%.

Brent also rose by 0.20% to $117.60/b; during July Brent rose by 5.27%.

The chart below shows the changes of WTI and Brent during July, in which they are both normalized to 100=30 of June.

US Petroleum stocks rose last week

The US Energy Information Administration published yesterday its weekly report on U.S. oil market: the U.S. oil stocks inclined again last week by 4.314 million barrels, or by 0.24% – the highest injection since May 27th. For the week ending on July 8th oil stocks reached 1,796 million barrels – the highest stockpiles since February 4th, 2011 (See here the recent petroleum report).

China’s growth in GDP

Despite the restrictions taken by PBC to contain the progress of the Chinese inflation and consequently the Chinese economy, China’s GDP grew during the second quarter by 2.2% (Q-2-Q) and 9.6% in annual terms. China is the second largest consumer of oil and the biggest importer of oil.

Ben’s Testimony and Moody’s US rating

Yesterday two news items may have contributed to the weak US dollar and caused the major commodities prices to rise:

The first news item includes Ben Bernanke testified yesterday before the US senate. He referred to the future steps that the Fed might consider including:

“… given the range of uncertainties about the strength of the recovery and prospects for inflation over the medium term, the Federal Reserve remains prepared to respond should economic developments indicate that an adjustment in the stance of monetary policy would be appropriate.. … to initiate more securities purchases or to increase the average maturity of our holdings. “ (see here the entire testimony)

This keeps the door open for an additional action by the Federal Reserve including stimulus plans (quantitative easing 3).

The second items refer to Moody’s as it voiced its concerns over the current political situation in the U.S. over raising the debt ceiling by the beginning of August. The US may loose its AAA rating raking: if the U.S. debt limit won’t be revised; this might lead to a default of the US Treasury debt obligations.

Oil price outlook and analysis:

Oil prices continue to zigzag, but they did rose during July so far; they might continue to moderately incline throughout the rest of the week over the weak US dollar and weak Euro. There are still fundamental factors to keep oil prices high including the expected growth in demand, and the uncertainty over the supply.

For further reading:

Oil prices Monthly outlook –July 2011





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.