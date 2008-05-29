Oil Crisis Solved: Montana Governor Sees 40 Billion Barrels Ready To Drill

Montana’s governor Brian Schweitzer tells John Crudele at the New York Post that he has the solution to the oil crisis right in his backyard: 40 billion barrels of oil–that’s billion, not million–ready to drill in the state’s Bakken region. And unlike the NIMBYs everywhere else in the country, the governor says, Montana citizens are eager to help the country out by building a refinery.



Official estimates put the Montana reserves at one-tenth Schweitzer’s estimate, or 4.3 billion, but the governor says that’s silly:

“They are always conservative,” said Schweitzer, who greeted me in his office dressed in jeans, a white shirt and a string tie. “There will be more. It’ll probably be more like 40 billion.”

For comparision:

Saudi Arabia has reserves of 260 billion barrels.

The US has proved reserves of about 21 billion.

The world consumes about 85 million barrels a day.

The US consumes about 21 million a day.

So Governor Schweitzer’s hypothetical reserves are twice the size of the country’s existing proved reserves and would satisfy all of our oil needs for 5 years.

