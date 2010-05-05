Here Is The Homegrown "Revolution" That Could Save Us From An Oil Crisis

Shale oil and natural gas has long been lauded as a potential saviour for the U.S. energy market, but many don’t realise just how substantial reserves of these materials are.



What we have in the United States was either too costly or too difficult to acquire before, and now we have the tools capable of extracting the wealth of resources beneath our collective feet, according to Continental Resources.

They have put together a presentation detailing just how wrong we are about our hydrocarbon based future, and how we can hope to reap the resources within and from friendly neighbours like Canada and Brazil as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.