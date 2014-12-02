This Oil Crash Is Blowing A Hole In Carl Icahn's Portfolio

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s company Icahn Enterprises (IEP) has significant holdings in a bunch of energy companies that have gotten annihilated since Friday.

In the third quarter, IEP announced a $US355 million loss on revenues of $US4.4 billion for the quarter. At the same time the year before, the firm took in $US472 million of net income on revenue of $US5.8 billion.

In a release discussing the decline, IEP said that its losses were mostly on the investing side. A number of its holdings — mostly the energy companies that are getting pummelled — sucked $US270 million out of IEP.

And it has gotten worse since Thursday, when OPEC decided not to boost the price of oil by cutting supply.

So let’s go over the damage as it stands:

Talisman Energy

In October 2013 Icahn disclosed a 61-million-share position in Talisman Energy. Since then he has doubled down on the stock, increasing his holding to almost 134 million shares, according to the most recent data collected by Bloomberg. In the past year the stock has fallen over 60%. It is priced at $US4.75 a share after falling from $US6.22 last week.

Chesapeake Energy

Icahn’s second largest of these energy holdings is in Chesapeake Energy. IEP owns over 66.4 million shares of the company. The stock closed down almost 15% last week from the beginning of the week to the short trading day Friday.

CVR Energy

This Icahn subsidiary took a beating in the third quarter after a fire hit one of its refineries. Now it is the least bad of all the stocks on this list, down only a little more than 4% in the past five trading days. Before OPEC’s decision, the stock was trading at $US48.37; now it’s trading at about $US46.83. Icahn owns about 71.2 million shares of this stock. The next-largest holder is Goldman Sachs, with a 2-million-share position.

Transocean

Icahn holds over 21 million shares of this offshore drilling company. Over the past five trading days it has fallen about 20%, from $US25.60 t0 about $US20.

Seventy Seven Energy

Icahn reported a 10% stake in this oil field services company over the summer. In the past five trading days the stock has fallen almost 40%, from $US11.55 to about $US7.25.

Its Monday morning open was ugly, too.

For now IEP’s stock is off only slightly — down 1.6% Monday morning — but who knows how long this crash in oil prices will last.

