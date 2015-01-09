Here's What The Oil Decline Looks Like Compared To Past Crashes

Oil prices have fallen more 50% in the last several months.

But this isn’t the first time prices have plunged over the last couple decades.

The chart below, posted by James vS on Twitter, shows the downturns in oil prices since the mid-80s.

The current crash is a big one, but is still a bit below average in terms of both percentage loss and length of time.

For now, at least.

