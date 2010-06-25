Oil-Covered Baby Dolphin Dies During Rescue Operation

An oil-covered baby dolphin was found in the water near a Florida beach and carried onshore by a tourist, according to Pensacola News Journal.



Witnesses say the dolphin cried as rescuers scraped off oil with their hands. It died en route to a rescue facility.

If you’re keeping score, that’s a confirmed 48 mammal deaths related to the oil spill; 411 sea turtle deaths; and 1046 bird deaths.

