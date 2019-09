President Obama’s speech on the future of U.S. oil last night disappointed many viewers and oil executives alike, and the markets are now even more worried about the future of some of the industry’s biggest names.



BP, Anadarko, and Transocean continue to exist on a higher plane, in terms of the cost of insuring their debt.

From CMA Datavision:

