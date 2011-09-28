North Dakota Crude Drillers Find It Is Cheaper To Burn Natural Gas Than Sell It

When natural gas trickles up alongside oil in the Bakken shale fields of western North Dakota, oil companies take the cheaper route: they burn it, the New York Times reports.



Harnessing the gas with pipelines and processing plants is too expensive and slow-moving, the oil companies argue, and the result is the waste of 100 million cubic feet of natural gas a day—enough to fuel half a million homes. At the same time, the burning emits clouds of carbon dioxide equivalent to the daily runoff of 384,000 cars.

The high price of crude and low price of natural gas has encouraged this haste. And the Bakken shale fields, which contain over 4 billion barrels of recoverable crude, is the biggest American oil discovery in 40 years.

But concerns over the health and environmental dangers of flaring the gas could eventually slow down the oil companies. The New York Times writes:

“One day a regulator is going to say, ‘I’m not going to give you one more permit until you tell me what you are going to do with the gas,’ ” said Charif Souki, chief executive of Cheniere Energy … some executives acknowledge that will be a continuing problem as the industry increases the number of wells in the area from 5,000 to a projected 48,000 over the next 20 years.

Until this happens or crude prices drop, big oil will continue to do what’s best for its bottom line.

