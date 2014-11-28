CRUDE OIL BREAKS $70

Crude oil just broke $US70 for the first time since June 2010.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures are below $US70 after Thursday’s OPEC meeting resulted in the oil cartel announcing that it will not cut production.
On Thursday, WTI futures were down as low as $US68.90, a more than 6% decline in the last 24 hours following the news.
The recent slide in oil prices has been attributed, among other things, but a global supply glut.
Brent crude oil futures, considered the global benchmark, were also down more than 5% on Thursday to below $US73 a barrel.
And from the folks at Bespoke Investment Group, here’s some context on just how huge the recent decline in WTI prices has been.
WTI crude oil down 25.5% in the last 50 trading days; largest decline since February 2009.
— Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) November 27, 2014
Here’s the crazy WTI chart.
