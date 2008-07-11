Oil Back Above $144

Oil is back near record levels early this morning as the price once again climbs above $144/barrel. Many of the same worries that previously made traders nervous are still bubbling up. Concerns over possible supply disruptions are being caused by:
- tensions over Iran’s launch of test missiles (including new secret weapon: Photoshop)
- the possible renewal of oil-related violence in Nigeria
