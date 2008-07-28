Oil Back Above $125: Iranian Threats Trump Faltering US Economy

In mid-day trading in Europe, oil is up less than $2 to just over $125. Iran’s President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad raised more nuclear concerns by claiming that Iran possesses 6,000 centrifuges. Nigerian pipeline attacks aren’t helping either.



However, these concerns are causing a rather muted uptick in oil prices. Why? The US economy is still a mess.

