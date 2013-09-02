Oil And Gold Are Tumbling

Evening trading has opened for some commodities, and oil and gold prices are both collapsing.

Brent is off -0.87 per cent (and counting) to $US113.05. NYMEX-traded WTI is down -1.39% to $US106.16.

Here’s the chart for Brent:

Gold is also way down, declining -1.33% to $US1,376.40

President Obama said he would now ask Congress to authorise a U.S. strike on Syria in response to evidence of a chemical attack, and markets are probably responding to the threat of imminent action now passing.

