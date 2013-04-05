The US Energy Sector's 27-Month Streak Of Adding Jobs Has Ended

The oil and gas extraction industry lost 600 payrolls in March, according to the BLS report out this morning.
That ends a 27-straight month period without job losses for the sector.
Total payrolls fell to 192,500 from 193,100.
We shouldn’t necessarily be surprised — oil prices have now entered their second year of a downward trend.
But natural gas prices rose practically every other day in March thanks to the cold snap.
One data point does not a trend make, but watch this space.
For more on today’s jobs report, see here >
