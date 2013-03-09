America's Oil Drillers Are On An Epic Job Growth Hot Streak

Rob Wile

The oil and gas extraction industry added 1,100 jobs in February.  This is 27th-straight where the increase in payrolls hasn’t been negative.  This is according to new stats from the Bureau of labour Statistics. 

The last time the sector saw a monthly decline was Nov. 2010. 

The oil and gas drilling industry joins the Chicago Blackhawks (24) and the Miami Heat (16), two sports teams who haven’t lost in a long time.

Here’s the chart:

oil and gas jobs

Photo: BLS

