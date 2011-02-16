2 Worrying Things That Got Our Attention Today

Stocks are down today, which is kind of shocking, but for now we’re not going to get real concerned since stocks are supposed to do that from time to time.



But here are a couple of interesting things.

First, oil is looking really ugly.

It’s threatening to break below $84 now.

Meanwhile, PragCap points to this chart of Citigroup’s economic surprise index lined up with the S&P. We’re at peak levels of bullishness and optimism that have been associated with tops in the past.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.