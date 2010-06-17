It's Oil And Apple That Are Really Driving This Market

Anything fundamental driving this market? You bet there is. Oil is up. Apple(AAPL) is up.



Remember, the pajama gamers don’t think that higher gasoline prices are bad. They think that oil going up shows economic strength and then no double dip. So they become buyers, not sellers.

The fundamentalists see Apple going up, and they say, heck, there’s consumer demand, let’s buy ’em. More important, Apple is taking share from Nokia, so let’s buy American technology. Let’s go buy SanDisk(SNDK) as well as Cirrus Logic(CRUS) and extend it to Intel(INTC) and Cisco(CSCO)! Why not?

(The fundamentalists, by the way, wear ties and roll up their sleeves and tend to be in real offices congregating in major U.S. cities, ones that have ball teams.)

These Apple-oil enthusiasts are not going head to head with the options gremlins in feet pajamas, because it looks like they have moved the S&P 500 to where they want to have it.

In fact, the only real issue here is, will there be a big run-up past these S&P levels, making them have to come in and buy the market? That would cause a huge unrelated-to-the-fundamentals ramp that would cause people to scratch their heads but would be directly related to their work, as the program types now represent 80% of the volume.

Random musings: I agree with Herb Greenberg on Strategy Session on CNBC, and I think you should put in for Oasis, as I said in my game plan on “Mad Money” last Friday.

