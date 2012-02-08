How We Got Hooked On Using 20 Million Barrels Of Oil Every Day

Getty Images



This editorial is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘What Resource Do We Most Need For Our Future?‘The current American dependence on oil — foreign and domestic — is staggering: we consume roughly 20 million barrels of the stuff every day, in order to run our cars and heat our homes.

Though oil has been used for thousands of years — from soaking the arrows of the Persian military to treating George Washington’s frostbite during the Revolutionary War — it had little commercial value in the United States outside of powering kerosene lamps until the mid-1800s.

But when the Pennsylvania Rock Oil Company of New York struck oil 70 meters down in Titusville, an incredibly valuable American commodity was born.

Today, America must deal with the growing conundrum of whether to commit fully to oil as the nation’s life blood. Though trillions of barrels of oil are ready to be harvested domestically today, we can only use this resource for so long — or we will find ourselves without a viable solution to turn to in the coming centuries.

