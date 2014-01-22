Greek Yogurt Brand Reunites The Men Of 'Full House' In Latest Super Bowl Teaser Video

YouTube/OikosYogurt John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget.

After starring in a Super Bowl ad for the Greek yogurt brand Oikos in 2012, actor John Stamos has now enlisted the help of his “Full House” co-stars, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget.

In a teaser for Oikos’ upcoming Super Bowl ad released Monday, Stamos is seen watching television with a cup of Oikos yogurt. When Stamos turns off the television (“Now that was a good game!”), he looks over his shoulder to reveal Coulier and Saget sitting beside him in their pajamas.

That’s when Saget delivers the video’s punchline, which plays on the actors’ experience playing characters who lived together in the long-running sitcom “Full House.”

Saget asks his friends whether they think it’s time they all get their own homes. After a pause, the trio responds in unison: “Nahhhhhh.”

Like Oikos’ 2012 commercial, the concept for the this year’s Super Bowl ad was created in collaboration with a select group of talent from Poptent, a video production platform that connects brands and agencies with independent filmmakers. The ad itself will be created by Young & Rubicam’s Barcelona office, Vinizius.

The Dannon-owned Oikos brand will see competition at this year’s Super Bowl from Greek yogurt rival Chobani, which will debut a new campaign at the big game.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with brands paying an average of $US4 million for 30 seconds of advertising time.

