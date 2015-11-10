Ohio's decision not to legalise weed blew potential billions for Nick Lachey



Nick Lachey is more than just a former member of boy band 98 Degrees.

Lachey is also an aspiring drug kingpin, who co-owns a 29-acre weed farm in Akron, Ohio.

It’s one of only ten farms in the state producing weed, which could have made Lachey a lot of money if Ohio had decided to legalise weed.

If the amendment passed, Lachey would be a ground-floor investor in a business that would likely bring in $US1 billion a year.

But Ohio voters decided not to legalise marijuana. And Lachey’s dreams were shattered.

Lachey maintains a positive outlook, however, tweeting: “While I may not agree, the people of Ohio have spoken and that’s the way it’s supposed to work. Change takes time.”

