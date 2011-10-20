Ohio Police Have Killed Or Captured All 51 Of The Escaped Zoo Animals

Photo: ABC Video

UPDATE: All 51 animals that escaped this morning from a zoo in Zanesville, Ohio have been killed or captured.The last animal, a monkey, was eaten by the big cats, according to the latest reports.



CNN reports that authorities shot a mountain lion they believed to be the greatest threat, along with Bengal tigers and other wild animals.

The animals’ owner killed himself late yesterday and while authorities will not say how he died, Terry Thompson released all the animals before ending his life and damaged the cages to ensure the animals couldn’t be put back.

Flashing signs on local highways warn: “Caution. Exotic animals” and ask drivers to call 911 with any sightings.

Police attempted to take down the animals with tranquilizers, but complications with the drug mixture forced them to use firearms instead.

“We are not talking about your normal everyday house cat or dog,” the county sheriff Matt Lutz said. “These are 300-pound Bengal tigers that we have had to put down. “When we got here, obviously, public safety was my number one concern. We could not have animals running loose in this county.”

One of Thompson’s neighbours saw a tiger chasing his horses, but managed to get his animals in a barn before calling police.

The story is as tragic as it is bizarre. Check out the full report at CNN.

