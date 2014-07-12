Google Trends Prove That Ohio Wants LeBron James Most

As the world anxiously waits to see where LeBron James is going to sign, Ohioans are waiting a little more anxiously than everyone else.

Ohioans are searching for their native son 100 times for every 91 times that Floridians are searching for him and every 67 times that New Yorkers are searching for him, according to Google Trends.

That said, looking strictly at metro areas, Miami beats Cleveland 100 to 89.

James played for Ohio’s Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010 before transferring to Florida’s Miami Heat, where he was an NBA champion in 2012 and 2013. The four-time MVP is expected to sign with one of these or a few other teams any day now.

Even after James left Ohio, leading to a vitriolic letter from the Cavaliers owner and bitter outrage from fans, Ohioans continued to search for James on Google as much as or more than Floridians.

