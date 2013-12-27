Ohio University Student Loses Presidency And Scholarship After Arrest For 'Disorderly Intoxication'

The president of Ohio University’s Student Senate has stepped down after he was arrested this weekend for “

disorderly intoxication” and will lose a full tuition scholarship to the school, according to student newspaper The Post.

Nick Southall — the 22-year-old former senate president — was found “screaming up and down the hallways” at a Florida beach resort where he was staying during a trip to watch OU play in this weekend’s college football Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl, The Post reports. Southall reportedly was too intoxicated to find his hotel room early Monday morning and eventually had to be restrained by local police with a stun gun.

According to The Post, Southall faced pressure from both OU administrators and fellow student senate members to resign following his arrest. As the group’s advisor told The Post, “I did tell him that I think that he needs to step down as senate president. I think that is what a leader would do in this situation.”

The student group’s vice-president — who will now take over as its president — told The Post, “Our initial oath when we take office is not to bring shame or discredit to the university, so right there his oath is broken.”

As part of his position as president, Southall recieved a full tuition scholarship, which has now been removed following his resignation.

