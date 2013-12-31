Ohio University Student Allegedly Posed As A Woman To Blackmail Another Student Into Having Sex

A male student at Ohio University faces felony charges after allegedly blackmailing a fellow student into having sex with him, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

19-year-old OU student Dorian Graham allegedly posed as a woman in text messages to another student, and convinced that student to send him nude photos, which Graham then posted online. According to The Dispatch, “as the price of removing the pictures, [Graham] coerced the student to have sex with him” by pretending to be another victim of the fictional woman’s blackmail scheme.

An Athens County Prosecutor told The Dispatch that “at the time of the sexual conduct … apparently the victim ‘still thought it was a girl that was making him do this.'”

At some point after the two students had sex, the victim reportedly realised that Graham had tricked him. When Graham tried to blackmail him further by threatening to post the nude pictures on Facebook, the student went to OU police, The Dispatch reports.

Graham has been charged with one count each of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, extortion, and attempted extortion — all of which are felonies.

