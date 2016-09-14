Roger Ailes' alma mater is taking his name off one of the buildings

Ohio University is removing Roger Ailes’ name from its campus newsroom, The Post, Ohio’s student paper, reported on Tuesday.

The move follows deliberation over what should become of the school’s WOUB newsroom, which has been called the Roger E. Ailes Newsroom since 2007.

WOUB is a radio and TV outlet at the university’s Scripps College of Communication and is affiliated with PBS and NPR.

Ailes has been engulfed in a sexual harrassment scandal since July, when former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit alleging that Ailes repeatedly sexually harassed her and enabled other male Fox News hosts to do the same.

The lawsuit ultimately led to Ailes’ resignation from the network, which he had headed since its founding in 1996.

Ohio University President Roderick McDavis said that the decision “weighed heavily” on his mind, but that school would remove Ailes’ name from its newsroom.

“Given the allegations against Mr. Ailes, the circumstances surrounding his departure from Fox News, I’ve decided to return his gift and remove his name,” McDavis said during a faculty senate meeting, according to The Post.

Ailes, one of Ohio University’s most famous alumni, donated $500,000 to the school in 2007, in exchange for naming a newsroom after him.

Many faculty at the university have come out in support of the decision.

“I applaud President McDavis’ decision,” Robert Stewart, the director of E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, told The Post in an email. “The controversy has helped shine a spotlight on the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in the workplace, but it’s a relief to have the name and plaque removed.”

More than 20 women have come forward to accuse Ailes of sexual harassment while working at Fox, prompting an internal investigation at the network.

