There's A Huge, 2-Mile-Long Pileup On A Snowy Ohio Turnpike [PHOTOS]

Parts of the Ohio Turnpike have been shut down because of pileups involving dozens of vehicles.

Heavy, blowing snow caused the crashes, which are mostly concentrated in Sandusky and Erie counties, the Associated Press reports.

Two people have been killed in a massive 50-car pileup and one state trooper was seriously injured when he was pinned between two vehicles.

The traffic and road conditions are so bad that emergency workers are having trouble responding to the vehicles that are stuck on the roads. Stuck vehicles might have to wait until the roads clear before they’re able to be towed.

In addition to the larger pileup, which stretched two miles, there was another, smaller pileup on the turnpike about 10 miles east.

Twitter users have been posting photos from the 50-car pileup:











