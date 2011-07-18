To Save Money This Ohio Town Is Giving Away Land To People Who Maintain It

Photo: svadifiri via flickr

Sandusky Ohio has introduced a new Mow to Own program where homeowners can maintain a piece of land adjoining their property and receive title to the lot in returnAccording to the Toledo Blade, the land can be maintained for up to two years and the value of the maintenance must match the parcel’s value before being handed over (via patrick.net).



The program then grants the land to the homeowner and saves the city the cost of upkeep.

“There’s a lot of maintenance that we’ve had to do, so [the program] will free our people up to take care of city property,” said Sandusky chief planner Carrie Handy. The program, which takes effect in August could eventually relieve the city’s maintenance cost for dozens of “unbuildable” parcels while letting adjacent homeowners add the land to their properties and increase their home values.

Sandusky resident Ben Schoewe thinks it’s a good idea.

“[The program] kind of makes sense … if it’s just an empty lot and the city keeps having to send people over there,” Mr. Schoewe said. “It’ll make my house and the neighbourhood look a lot better.”

The city plans on saving about $30,000 in maintenance fees within a year and increasing tax revenues on the larger property sizes.

