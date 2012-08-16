Six Ohio Teens Said They Attacked A Stranger Because They 'Were Looking For Something To Do'

Pat Mahaney

Photo: Cincinnati.com

A man in Ohio told police a group of six boys punched him in the back of the head, kicked him, and threw a beer can at his head as he was walking home from the store, Cincinnati.com reported Thursday.When questioned by police, the boys, ages 13 and 14, said “they were just bored and were looking for something to do,” according to the police police report.



Pat Mahaney, who neighbours called “real sweet,” was reportedly in the hospital for four days while doctors treated internal injuries as well as cuts and bruises.

“He suffered so many internal injuries, doctors had to insert a tube down his throat to remove all the blood from his stomach,” Cincinnati.com reported.

The boys are facing charges of aggravated rioting and felonious assault.

DON’T MISS: Woman Shot In The Lungs In College Station Was There Helping Her Daughter Move >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.