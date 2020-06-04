Employees at an Ohio taco restaurant walked off the job when it received a large order for police officers

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

A Taco chain in Ohio said a group of workers walked off the job after a large catering order for police came in.

Condado Tacos confirmed the incident, and said no one was fired for refusing to fill the order.

Tensions between police and citizens remain high after more than a week of protests across the nation following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Several workers at a taco restaurant in Columbus, Ohio refused to fill a catering order for state law enforcement amid ongoing protests against police brutality across the country.

The news was first reported by Eater. On Facebook, Condado Tacos confirmed that a “handful” of staff at its Polaris Mall location were uncomfortable filling the order, given recent killings of Black people at the hands of police and the resulting unrest that’s swept the nation.

“Management communicated that any team members who were uncomfortable did not have to work on the order,” the chain, which has 17 locations across three states, said. “A few team members chose not to complete their work shifts. While no one was fired last night and if they want it, everyone’s job remains intact, we understand emotions are high.”

The chain also said that the order was still filled, and that it will be announcing donations and other efforts “to achieve racial equality” soon.

On Wednesday, protests continued in all 50 states, despite curfews in most cities. By and large, the demonstrations have remained peaceful, after isolated looting and vandalism in some places. The three officers who watched the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, without intervening, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, more than a week after the incident.

“We want to be clear that we stand against racism – always have and always will,” Condado said. “To the Black community: we see you and we know you are hurting. We need to make it clear, black lives matter.”

