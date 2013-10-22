Ohio State University Marching Band Did An Amazing Tribute To Michael Jackson This Weekend

The Ohio State University Marching Band has the well earned reputation of “The Best Damn Band in the Land” — and with good reason.

Check out their tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Bad” from this weekend below. They nail the music and even add some inspired marching band moonwalking.

You should watch the whole video but if you only have a few minutes start at the 4-minute mark to watch the moonwalking.

[H/T Deadspin]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

