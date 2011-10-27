The Drug Dealer Behind The Scandal That Brought Ohio State Football To Its Knees Was Sentenced To Prison Today

Edward Rife was sentenced to three years in federal prison today on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.



Rife is the tattoo parlor owner who traded tattoos and money for memorabilia from Ohio State football players.

Five players, including star QB Terrelle Pryor, were suspended by the NCAA for the scandal.

Pryor was eventually forced out of the school, and head coach Jim Tressel also left after his cover-up attempt was uncovered by NCAA investigators.

According to prosecutors, Rife was a big-time marijuana dealer in Columbus.

“I don’t care about trinkets, I don’t care about Ohio State, I don’t care about the players,” a prosecutor told the AP. “I care about the drugs.”

The OSU players were not involved in Rife’s drug operation, and there was no specific evidence that Rife used drug money to pay football memorabilia from players.

Read the entire AP story here. >>



