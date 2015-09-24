Ohio State is still the most likely team to finish the regular season undefeated

Despite their near-miss win over Northern Illinois, Ohio State remains the most likely team to finish the regular season undefeated en route to the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

This is despite some strong evidence that Ole Miss has actually been the best team in FBS so far this season, including an upset of previously-second-ranked Alabama in Tucaloosa. The disparity is, of course, big differences in their strength of schedules remaining. Ole Miss’ schedule is the 14th most difficult, including games left with No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s schedule is only the 60th-most difficult and includes only one more game against a ranked opponent, No. 2 Michigan State.

Here are the 11 schools that still have at least a 2% chance to win all of their regular season games.

