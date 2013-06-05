Ohio State President Announces Retirement After 'Damn Catholics' Comments

Beloved Ohio State University President E. Gordon Gee announced his retirement Tuesday in the wake of a controversy surrounding comments he made criticising the University of Notre Dame and Catholics.



Gee made the remarks at an OSU athletic council meeting in December, but his offensive comments on “those damn Catholics” at Notre Dame were made public by an Associated Press story just last week.

Regarding Notre Dame joining the Big 10 conference, Gee said:

“The fathers are holy on Sunday, and they’re holy hell on the rest of the week. You just can’t trust those damn Catholics on a Thursday or a Friday, and so, literally, I can say that.”

He also criticised the SEC after fans made fun of the Big 10 for having 14 members, saying, “You tell the SEC when they can learn to read and write, then they can figure out what we’re doing.”

Gee apologized for his comments.

The Columbus Dispatch got the scoop on Gee’s retirement, reporting that he’ll be officially announcing his retirement this afternoon. He is 69 years old and has been president of the school since 2007. His retirement will begin July 1.

Gee’s retirement announcement says:

“Without question, the university has achieved remarkable success, and it has been my honour and calling to lead it. Ohio State is well-positioned for the future. I love this university, and my relationship with it will continue.”

Gee is the third highest-paid university leader in the country, and his total compensation per year is about $2.1 million, The Dispatch reports.

