Ohio State University's President Said 'You Can't Trust Those Catholics'

Ohio State University’s President E. Gordon Gee made some incendiary comments in a meeting of OSU’s athletic council last December, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.



During a discussion on negotiations about Notre Dame joining the Big 10, Gee said:

“The fathers are holy on Sunday, and they’re holy hell on the rest of the week. You just can’t trust those damn Catholics on a Thursday or a Friday, and so, literally, I can say that.”

Gee also took a shot at SEC fans for making fun of the Big 10 for having 14 members:

“You tell the SEC when they can learn to read and write, then they can figure out what we’re doing.”

Gee has since apologized for his comments.

The highest paid university president made waves in 2011 following the football team’s tattoo controversy. When asked if he was considering dismissing then head coach Jim Tressel, Gee said:

“No, are you kidding me? Let me just be very clear: I’m just hopeful the coach doesn’t dismiss me.”

Gee apologized following those remarks as well. The bow tie aficionado drew serious ire late last year when an investigation found that his University expenses nearly equal his salary and compensation.

