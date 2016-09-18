Ohio State receiver makes the catch of the year off of a defender's back

Wow. Just wow.
With No. 3 Ohio State leading 28-17 late in the first half against No. 14 Oklahoma, the Buckeyes added to their lead with one of the great touchdown catches you will ever see.
Wide receiver Noah Brown caught this touchdown pass by pinning it to the back of the defender.
Amazing.
Here is the replay.
And here is the key moment. Touchdown!
