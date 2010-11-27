Ohio State MUST Play TCU Now*

Photo: Flickr/Avinash Kunnath

UPDATE: A reader writes into to mention that three years ago, Ohio State and TCU were in negotiations for a game to be played at Columbus in 2009, but the deal fell through.Ohio State would not agree to a second game outside Columbus and TCU no longer wanted to play road games against top teams just for the money.



In other words, they began to think like a BCS school.

EARLIER:

We all know that Ohio State University president E. Gordon Gee is painfully out of touch — or a tremendously bad liar — for claiming that TCU and Boise State have not earned the right to play for a national championship because of their soft schedule.

Gee claims that the two teams from non-BCS conference schools have not “run the gauntlet” the way the Big 10 and SEC .

Of course, they reason they haven’t “run the gauntlet” is because a team like the Ohio State Buckeyes would never dare to take on Texas Christian in the regular season.

Sure, they’re willing to go on the road against Miami, another BCS team that guarantees a big pay day. But the danger of losing to a “lesser” team like the Horned Frogs is too much for the Buckeyes to bear.

So why don’t they put up or shut up? OSU should cancel next season’s game against Toledo — a team Boise State played and beat by 43 points this year — and invite the Frogs to the Horseshoe in Columbus. TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte has already accepted, saying, “Anytime. Anyplace. Anywhere.”

Or would you prefer to only face “little sisters” teams from the state of Ohio?

And if by some cruel twist of fate, both TCU and Ohio State receive at large bids to the BCS this year,the teams MUST be paired up … or we’ll know the whole game is rigged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.