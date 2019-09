Fresh off its fantastic

Michael Jackson-theme halftime showagainst Iowa, the Ohio State marching band did a “Hollywood blockbuster show” during the Penn State game.

The best part was when the band formed a dinosaur, walked down the field, and ate a poor Michigan player.

The GIF from SB Nation:

Watch the full show:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.