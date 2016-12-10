Ohio State reportedly made over $1 million selling beer at its football games for the first time this season

Ohio State University’s first season selling beer at football games reportedly went well.

According to Marla Matzer Rose of The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State officials said they made $1.1 million selling beer at the stadium this season.

A portion of the sales reportedly go to Levy’s Restaurant, the food vendors at the stadium, while the rest goes to Ohio State’s athletic department. An official said, the money goes to “safety initiatives ‘including four additional police officers, increased security at football games and funding for the (OSU) center for alcohol and substance abuse.'”

Perhaps even more of a surprise, Ohio State’s concerns about fan incidents as a result of alcohol sales turned out to be for naught. According to the Dispatch, there were fewer incidents than in previous years.

Several colleges don’t sell alcohol at stadiums, but there appears to be a shift in thinking, in part because of the money being made. The Dispatch notes that a CBS report found that the University of Texas made $1.8 million selling beer and wine in one season while West Virginia University made $600,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.