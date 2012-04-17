Ohio State Forced Their Kicker To Make A Field Goal With 3,000 Fans In His Face

The photo below comes from Tony Gerdeman (via Twitter). The scene is Ohio State’s spring practice in which head coach Urban Meyer opened the field to more than 3,000 fans. But not only did the fans get to watch practice, they also got to participate.



According to Graham Watson of Yahoo! Sports, during field goal drills, Meyer decided a good way to add a little pressure to the situation was to have the fans and fellow players crowd around their kicker as he attempted to make a field goal.

Yep, that probably added a little pressure…

Photo: Twitter (@GerdOzone)

