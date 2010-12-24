Ohio State Football Players Are Being Investigated For Getting Free Tattoos

Photo: AP

Several Ohio State players face a possible suspension because they were found to have received free tattoos from a Columbus parlor in exchange for their autographs.According to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, law enforcement officials found those autographs at Fine Line Ink in the midst of a separate tax-related investigation. The free tattoos would qualify as an impermissible benefit.



It’s still unknown which players were involved, or whether the investigation will wrap up in time for them to be suspended from the January 4 Sugar Bowl against Arkansas. A long investigation would be a good thing, as speculation has several key players under scrutiny, including leading rusher Dan Herron and two starting offensive lineman, according to SPORTSbyBROOKs.

Star quarterback Terrelle Pryor was also believed to be one of the players involved, but last night he said, “I paid for my tats, Go Bucks.”

If the investigation isn’t closed in time for the Sugar Bowl, players who received impermissible benefits can expect to be sanctioned for the start of next season.

