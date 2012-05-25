Ohio State Football Could Get Rocked By New NCAA Violations, But Admins Don't Care About The School's 40+ Violations Per Year

Photo: Twitter (@GerdOzone)

The Ohio State football program is already on probation until 2014, but the school could be facing further punishment after self-reporting another 12 NCAA violations.The school has 12 new violations pending processing, according to a report by the school newspaper, The Lantern.



Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he does not know what the repercussions of the violations will be, or if they will be ruled as “primary” or “secondary” violations by the NCAA.

According to Smith, the 12 violations are in addition to the 46 already reported by the school since May 2011.

The football team has already had to forfeit three scholarships for each the next three seasons (the NCAA later took away four more scholarships over the three-year period), and vacate all wins from the 2010 season (including a win in the Sugar Bowl) due to players receiving free tattoos and other merchandise.

In addition, Ohio State is banned from postseason play after the 2012 season.

Smith says that on average, the OSU athletic department — which is the biggest athletics department in the country — has around 40 NCAA violations per year.

“For us, it’s natural,” Smith told The Lantern.

Although NCAA rules are extremely easy to break, Smith’s willingness to accept 40 violations per year is surprising, to say the least.

