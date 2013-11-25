Ohio State's Band Put On Another Mesmerizing Performance Saturday

Ohio State’s marching band earns its “Best Damn Band In The Land” nickname. From Michael Jackson themed shows to dinosaurs swallowing people whole OSU’s band has not disappointed this season.

And Saturday at the Indiana-Ohio State game they brought out another amazing performance, a salute to the Battle of Gettysburg from 1863. Here’s a GIF from @corkgaines, and you can watch the whole video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

