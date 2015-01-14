Ohio State Is Closer To Catching Alabama For Most College Football Championships

Ohio State won its eighth national championship in division 1-A/Football Bowl Subdivision history with their win over Oregon in the inaugural college football playoff championship.

That win moves Ohio State into a tie with Notre Dame for the most championships during the poll era (1936-present), the most commonly used cut-off for counting titles. Ohio State is also now just two behind Alabama.

Of course, if we count all national championships recognised by the NCAA, Ohio State has a ways to go before they are going to catch Yale, who has won 17 titles, including 13 that were awarded retroactively for seasons prior to 1900 (see second chart below).

Here are the all-time leaders in football championships, dating back to 1869, with the early years recognised retroactively by the NCAA.

And yet, Yale’s 17 titles pales in comparison to the 28 championships that Princeton claims to have won.

