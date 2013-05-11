College Softball Player Makes Incredible Home-Run Robbing Catch To Win A Playoff Game

Alyssa Wolfe kept the Ohio University softball team alive in the MAC tournament yesterday with an incredible game-ending catch.



Ohio was up 3-2 in the final inning when Miami (OH) hitter Jenna Modic drove a pitch toward the centerfield wall.

It appeared to be heading over the fence to give Miami a 4-3 win, but Wolfe tracked it down.

She made the catch, tumbled through the catch, and got mauled by her teammates.

Here’s the video from SB Nation:

