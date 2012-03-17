Ohio Senator Used The Word 'Niggardly' To Denounce His Colleagues

niggardly: Not generous; stingy (adjective/adverb)



It’s a word that has caused job-ending consequences in the past for politicians and others in the public eye because of its similarities to a racial slur.

However, that didn’t deter Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown from using it during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Dylan Ratigan Show” on Thursday, to describe how he thought some of his colleagues were acting toward veterans.

“Of course we’re falling short,” he said. “There are people, as you know Matt, in this Congress who will always send a blank check when it comes to spending money on defence or war, but are a little more niggardly, if you will, on spending money on the actual veterans when they come home. And that means we don’t greet them well enough in terms of getting them the right testing when they’re back in Conshocken, Cleveland or Lime, Ohio.”

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

