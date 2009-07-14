Ohio Senator Holds The EPA Hostage

Senator George Voinovich (R-OH) is holding the EPA hostage.

He is putting the nomination of Robert Perciasepe, who would be second in command at the EPA on hold until the EPA re-does its analysis of the climate bill.

He says it’s not about Perciasepe, it’s about the climate bill.

The EPA has produced two analyses of the cap and trade bill. Each time it found that the cost of the legislation would be minimal. Voinovich says “flaws centre around the agency’s assumptions regarding the availability of certain low-carbon technologies and the widespread availability of international offsets.” He thinks the EPA is overshooting its offset assumptions.

So, he wants them back at the drawing board, creating analysis that’s more to his suiting. Until then, he’s going to delay the agency’s business.

You can have all the gripes you want with the analysis, the climate bill, and the agency, but this sort of political business comes across as petty.

