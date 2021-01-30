Ohio Republicans propose annual state holiday honouring Trump as 'one of the greatest presidents in American history'

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Former president Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally at Huntington Centre in Toledo, Ohio, on January 9, 2020.

Two Ohio Republicans want an annual ‘President Donald J. Trump Day,’ according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltfuz have proposed a bill to colleagues that would make June 14 a state holiday.

In this email, the lawmakers said June 14 would “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

Two Ohio Republicans want to honour former President Donald Trump by naming a day in June after him, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Reps. Jon Cross of Kenton and Reggie Stoltfuz of Paris Township sent an email, on Friday, asking their fellow lawmakers to declare June 14 ‘President Donald J. Trump Day,’ the paper reported.

The two Republicans specifically asked their colleagues in the Ohio House of Representatives to co-sponsor an upcoming bill that would “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” the Dispatch said.

In the email, the representatives reportedly told fellow lawmakers: “Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognise the accomplishments of his administration.”



Trump won Ohio by eight points in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2016, he beat former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the Midwestern state by nine points.

Ohio currently has a strong Republican presence. Gov. Mike DeWine is a member of the GOP and both houses of the state legislature have a Republican majority.

Former presidents are often commemorated by states. For example, 40 states recognise Ronald Reagan Day.

Illinois annually commemorates former President Barack Obama on August 4.

Honouring a former president so shortly after their departure from the White House, however, would be unique.

Declaring a state holiday for a former president facing impeachment would also go against convention.

