Ohio 2020 presidential election results

Ohio has voted Republican in seven of the last 12 presidential elections. The only competitive down-ballot race in the state is in southwestern Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

The state is firmly represented by Republicans: Ohio’s governorship and a majority of both legislative chambers are held by members of the Republican party. Additionally, 13 of the state’s 18 congressional seats are also held by Republicans. Ohio has 18 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be highly competitive.

