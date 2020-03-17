Ohio moves to delay presidential primary elections until June 2 and is cancelling in-person voting

Associated Press Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio is officially recommending cancelling in-person voting for the state’s scheduled March 17 presidential primary to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Louisiana, Georgia, and Puerto Rico have already postponed their primaries to May or June.

“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine tweeted on Monday afternoon, expressing concern both for voters and elderly poll-workers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio is officially recommending cancelling in-person voting for the state’s scheduled March 17 presidential primary and extending the voting process until June 2 over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19.

“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine tweeted on Monday afternoon, expressing concern both for voters and elderly poll-workers who are especially vulnerable to contracting the virus.

DeWine’s announcement comes after Louisiana, Georgia, and Puerto Rico all postponed their presidential primaries to May or June to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as public health officials urge against people congregating closely together in public spaces.

In a tweet, DeWine announced the state will officially file a suit asking a judge to sign off on postponing the Democratic presidential primary and other primaries for US House for Representatives elections scheduled to occur on March 17 until June.

Ohio is set to allocate 136 pledged delegates to the national convention with its presidential primary election.

A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2, 2020. In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

There are now over 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus reported throughout the United States, including 50 confirmed cases in Ohio. So far, 62 people in the United States have died from COVID-19.

DeWine has taken swift action to limit the virus’ spread in Ohio. In addition to filing suit to postpone the state’s primary, he has already closed public schools, restaurants, and bars in the state to limit large concentrations of groups of people and encourage people to stay home if at all possible.

He further announced in a Monday press conference the state would also be shutting down gyms, movie theatres, other recreational centres, and is banning gatherings larger than 50 people in accordance with guidance from the Centres for Disease Control.

Three other major states, Illinois, Florida, and Arizona, are also set to hold presidential primary and other elections on Tuesday, March 17 and appear to be proceeding as normal.

Read more:

Trump encourages Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to fight the coronavirus

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are facing calls to choose a woman of colour as their vice president

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are facing calls to choose a woman of colour as their vice president

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.