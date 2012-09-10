New Poll Shows Obama Pulling To His Biggest Lead In Ohio Since May

Getty



President Obama is leading Mitt Romney by 5 points in a new Public Policy Polling survey of Ohio, the biggest lead the firm has found for the president since April and exceeds his 2008 margin of victory over John McCain. Obama leads Romney 50 per cent to 45 per cent in the poll. The results continue his surge following the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

PPP surveyed 4 per cent more people who identified as Democrats than Republicans for the poll. Eight per cent more Democrats voted than Republicans in the 2008 election.

The well-received speeches of First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton likely helped play a role in the post-convention Ohio bounce. Both are viewed at least 22 per cent more positively than negatively in the state, and more Ohio voters thought Democrats had a better convention than Republicans.

Meanwhile, Obama’s approval rating in the state inched up to 48 per cent, close to the 50 per cent threshold that bodes well for re-election.

This is the first post-convention poll of Ohio. In a poll conducted right before the RNC, The Columbus Dispatch found the race tied in the state.

It would be difficult for Romney to win the election without carrying Ohio, a crucial battleground which flipped from Republican to Democrat in 2008.

Here are the five states that really matter in 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.